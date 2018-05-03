TVLine Items: Girlfriends' Guide Return, Y&R Vet Moves to GH and More

Bravo’s Girlfriends are getting together for one last wine-fueled gabfest this summer.

The fifth and final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce will premiere on Thursday, June 14 at 10/9c.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the show’s swan song, in which Abby tries to blend her family with Mike’s, Barbara’s flirtation with an ex jeopardizes her future with Darrell, and Phoebe gets a surprise in the form of her estranged brother as well as an enigmatic new acquaintance. Meanwhile, Delia evaluates her relationship with Paul after taking a pregnancy test, and Jo’s romance with Albert is tested when her ex Frumpkis returns from rehab.

* Elizabeth Hendrickson — who played The Young and the Restless‘ Chloe Mitchell and All My Children twins Frankie and Maggie Stone — has joined General Hospital in a new, undisclosed role, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Amazon is partnering with rapper Meek Mill and executive producer Jay-Z for a six-part documentary series chronicling Meek’s fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system.

* The fourth installment of Syfy’s horror anthology series Channel Zero will be titled The Dream Door and will star Steven Weber (NCIS: New Orleans, 13 Reasons Why), Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy), Maria Sten (Persuasion) and Steven Robertson (Elementary), our sister site Deadline reports.

* The British-American period drama Poldark has been renewed for Season 5, with the fourth season set to debut this fall on Masterpiece on PBS.

* The CW will air the one-hour special Harry and Meghan: A Love Story on Friday, May 18 at 8 pm.

