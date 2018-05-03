Arrow Video: Colin Donnell Preps You for Tommy's Latest 'Resurrection'

This week on Arrow, Colin Donnell puts in his fifth encore since Tommy Merlyn met his maker in the Season 1 finale. But first, Donnell is here to school you on the life… and “afterlives”… of Oliver’s dead BFF.

When Donnell visited TVLine’s New York office to “post mortem” Tommy’s appearance in the episode “Docket No. 11-19-41-73” (airing tonight at 9/8c), we first produced photos of Tommy’s assorted incarnations over six seasons and invited the Chicago Med doc to reflect on every improbable return — including the latest one, for which he truly “suited up.”

Being the stage-trained pro he is, Donnell nailed the impromptu assignment in a single, near-flawless take — offering colorful commentary along the way. (For example, which Tommy nod brought tears to his eye?)

Press play above to watch Donnell’s trip down memory lane, before he literally “crashes” Oliver’s court trial tonight.