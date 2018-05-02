The Originals Video: Daniel Gillies Previews Elijah's New Life in France, Shares Lingering Feelings for Hayley

Forget everything you thought you knew about Elijah Mikaelson.

Tonight’s Joseph Morgan-directed episode of The Originals (The CW, 9/8c) re-introduces fans to the show’s best-dressed character, this time living as a “human” (courtesy of Marcel’s compulsion) in Manosque, France, where Daniel Gillies tells TVLine that it “doesn’t take too long” for him to realize he’s not like all the other boys.

Fortunately, Elijah isn’t left completely alone to stew in his own bloodlust. A gorgeous vampire by the name of Antoinette (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Jaime Murray) takes him under her wing and shows him a new life — one with (fingers crossed!) less drama than the one he left behind in New Orleans.

Speaking of his old life, Gillies also discusses the possibility of a Hayley-Elijah reunion, which is admittedly difficult due to [1] her recent kidnapping, and [2] the fact that he literally doesn’t remember who she is.

