Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 3

I’m sorry, Aunt Lydia, but The Handmaid’s Tale will continue — not that there was any doubt.

One week after the the Emmy-winning, dystopian drama launched its second season, Hulu has renewed the Elisabeth Moss-fronted series for a third season. In making the announcement, the streamer noted that last week’s Season 2 premiere earned double the viewership of last year’s Season 1 opener.

Hulu also confirmed Wednesday that it has officially picked up Four Weddings and a Funeral, a series adaptation of the 1994 romantic comedy exec produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. As previously reported, the project follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events. Each season would feature a brand new cast.