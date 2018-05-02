Swamp Thing Live-Action Series Eyed at New DC Universe Streaming Service

A live-action Swamp Thing series is gaining ground at DC Universe, the new DC streaming service which is set to launch later this year (home of the forthcoming Titans series).

Based on characters from DC created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour project — which has received a script-contingent series order — centers on CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. While there, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.

Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It) will pen the pilot and serve as EPs alongside James Wan and Michael Clear.

TVLine has also learned that one of the service’s previously announced projects, Metropolis — a Superman prequel centered on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor — is being redeveloped and as such will premiere on a later timetable than originally expected.