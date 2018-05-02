Ratings: LA to Vegas Ends on Low Note; Roseanne Drops But Still Dominates

ABC’s Roseanne returned from its one-week break to 10.3 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating, down 23 and 26 percent from its last fresh outing and now down a full half from its revival premiere rating, yet still dominating the night in the demo.

Leading out of that, The Middle (6.1 mil/1.5) was down 19 and 25 percent, while black-ish (4.6 mil/1.2), Splitting Up Together (3.9 mil/1.1) and For the People (2.2 mil/0.6) each ticked up.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.1 mil/0.7) and bubble comedy LA to Vegas‘ freshman finale (1.8 mil/0.5) each slipped to new series lows, while New Girl (1.5 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | The Flash (1.7 mil/0.6) and The 100 (1.1 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, though the former hit an audience low.

CBS | Part 1 of NCIS‘ farewell to Pauley Perrette (12.1 mil/1.2) and lead-out Bull (10.3 mil/1.1) were steady, with the former eclipsing Roseanne‘s total audience. New Orleans (8.1 mil/0.9) ticked up a tenth.

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.2) fell 19 and 25 percent week-to-week, marking series lows for an original episode. Rise (3.8 mil/0.7) was steady, Chicago Med (5.8 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth.

