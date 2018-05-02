Riverdale Promotes Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton to Series Regulars

Two of Riverdale‘s finest — in every sense of the word — are making themselves at home on the CW drama.

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Cheryl’s new girlfriend Toni Topaz, and Charles Melton, who took over the role of Reggie after Ross Butler’s exit, will both be series regulars when Riverdale returns next season, TV Insider reports.

Prior to popping up on Riverdale, Morgan played Bird on MTV’s short-lived drama Finding Carter, Lyria in Season 2 of The Shannara Chronicles, and the titular babysitter in the Canadian sitcom My Babysitter’s a Vampire. Melton’s previous credits include Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel.

New episodes of Riverdale air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Your thoughts on Morgan and Melton’s promotions? Drop ’em in a comment below.