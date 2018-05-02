TVLine Items: Castle Rock Premiere, Witherspoon's Sleeping a Go and More

Hulu is giving viewers a triple portion of its upcoming drama Castle Rock: The psychological-horror anthology series will debut with three episodes on Wednesday, July 25, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

The J.J. Abrams-produced show is set in the Stephen King multiverse and “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” per the official logline. The cast includes André Holland (The Knick), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Sissy Spacek (Bloodline), Bill Skarsgård (IT), Jane Levy (Suburgatory) and Scott Glenn (The Leftovers).

* Apple has given a 10-episode order to the thriller drama Are You Sleeping, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help, Red Band Society), who also will executive-produce alongside Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), our sister site Deadline reports. The series explores America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

* HBO will air the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind on Monday, July 16. The program, told largely through the comedian’s own words, “celebrates what [Williams] brought to comedy and to the culture at large, from the wild days of late-1970s L.A. to his death in 2014,” per HBO.

* Hulu has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor.

* Season 2 of Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton, will premiere on Friday, June 15, on Amazon Prime Video. Check out a new trailer:

* The FX drama Snowfall will return for Season 2 on Thursday, July 19, at 10/9c. Watch a new teaser:

