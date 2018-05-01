Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon to Revive Cord & Tish for Royal Wedding on HBO

And you thought Cord and Tish went gaga over flowers…

Saturday Night Live alumni Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their roles of Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, respectively, for a live HBO special tied to the upcoming British royal wedding.

The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!, which the premium cabler announced Tuesday, will air Saturday, May 19 at 7:30/6:30c, with a primetime replay that day at 9:45 pm.

Shannon and Ferrell introduced the characters in The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, an Amazon parody special that streamed live in January.

Rose Parade correspondent (and fellow former SNL-er) Tim Meadows, as well as other guests, will be on hand to help with the coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding procession. A release for the special promises that Tish and Cord will relay the big event “with their trademark dignity and grace.”

Ferrell wrote and will executive-produce the special with Andrew Steele (SNL), Mike Farah (Billy on the Street) and showrunner Bellamie Blackstone (@midnight); Shannon will produce. Funny or Die will produce.

