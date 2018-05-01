Ratings: DWTS Hits Premiere Low With Athletes Edition, Elementary Steady

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premiered on Monday night to 8.5 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, somewhat expectedly down 20 and 30 percent from last fall’s opener — yet giving ABC a six-month audience high in the time slot.

Leading out of that, The Crossing (3.8 mil/0.5) slipped to series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (8.7 mil/1.6) ticked up with Idol out of the mix, while Good Girls (4.3 mil/0.9) was steady with its finale.

FOX | Lucifer (2.8 mil/0.6) and The Resident (3.9 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth in the demo, respectively hitting and matching series lows.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (5 mil/0.8) and Superior Donuts (4.1 mil/0.7) each ticked down to new lows, while Man With a Plan (4.8 mil/0.8) was steady. Leading out of a Big Bang rerun (4.2 mil/0.7 vs. Living Biblically‘s most recent 3.6 mil/0.6), Elementary (4.7 mil/0.6) returned up from its May finale and on par with its Season 5 average (4.8 mil/0.6).

THE CW | Supergirl (1.5 mil/0.5) ticked up, while iZombie (720K/0.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.