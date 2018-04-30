CBS Bubble Show Update: Latest Renewal/Cancellation Buzz

The clock is ticking, and it would seem time is not on the side of several established CBS programs. With the network’s “upfront” presentation roughly two weeks away, all, ahem, eyes are on CBS’ remaining bubble series, including — but definitely not limited to — venerable drama Criminal Minds. CBS Renewal/Cancellation Cliffhangers Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

And while CBS’ recent mass renewal spree resolved the fate of roughly a half-dozen in-limbo dramas (including Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary and MacGyver), the news also left several series (hello, Scorpion!) more vulnerable.

And while CBS' recent mass renewal spree resolved the fate of roughly a half-dozen in-limbo dramas (including Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary and MacGyver), the news also left several series (hello, Scorpion!) more vulnerable.