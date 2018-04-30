Adam Pally to Star in YouTube Red Comedy From Happy Endings Creator

It’s not a Happy Endings revival, but we’ll take it! Adam Pally is reuniting with Happy Endings creator David Caspe on a half-hour comedy series for YouTube Red, TVLine has learned.

The 10-episode, currently untitled sitcom — which also stars Veep standout Sam Richardson — centers on a rapper and his close-knit crew. Caspe penned the pilot with Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman and Jordan Cahan; all four will additionally serve as EPs. SNL‘s Jay Pharoah will also appear in the project as a recurring guest star.

“I’m thrilled to be back in business with the Happy Endings team whom I worked with at ABC,” said Dustin Davis, Head of Comedy Development at YouTube Originals. “I look forward to working with such an incredible cast led by Adam Pally, Sam Richardson and Jay Pharoah.”