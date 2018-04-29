Dancing With the Stars: Which Athlete Will Win? We've Set the Odds!

In just one day, 10 of the country’s best athletes will attempt to add a Mirrorball trophy to their shelves of Olympic medals, championship awards and World Series rings.

Dancing With the Stars kicks off a four-week all-athletes season Monday night (ABC, 8/7c) — pay no attention to the ABC/ESPN corporate synergy! They all want to be there! — and we’ve got our predictions of which athletes could be standing in the winner’s circle when the month-long 26th season ends.

Which figure skater seems like a lock for the Mirrorball? Which retired pro could be eliminated first? And which ex-Olympian might voters champion?

Scroll through the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — to see our Season 26 predictions, then hit the comments with your own!