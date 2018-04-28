The Break With Michelle Wolf: Netflix Releases First Teaser During WHCD

Michelle Wolf gets off on the wrong foot with her new streaming home in the first teaser for The Break (premiering Sunday, May 27).

In the above video, the Daily Show alumna — who’s also hosting this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — tries to introduce her weekly variety/sketch series, but is interrupted by the Netflix’s “play next episode” feature.

Wolf first gets cut off when the streamer attempts to queue up an episode of You’re British, I’m British, My Son’s British (not a real show). She’s then interrupted a second time by a prompt to watch World’s Biggest Tiny Houses (also not a real show), at which point she admits defeat. (Worth noting: the episode descriptions for both made-up shows are hilarious.)

The Break, as previously described by Netflix, will “take a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy” and attempt to “make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda… unless it’s funny.”

Hit PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments to tell us if you’ll be adding The Break With Michelle Wolf to your Netflix queue.