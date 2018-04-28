Ratings: MacGyver Dips, Friday Move Hands Life Sentence a 0.1

CBS’ MacGyver this Friday drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking down in the demo to mark a series low.

Leading out of that, Hawaii Five-0 (7.7 mil/0.9) and Blue Bloods (8 mil/0.8) were steady, respectively leading the night in the demo and in total audience.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dynasty (780K/0.2) ticked up, while Life Sentence christened its new time slot with 500K and a 0.1.

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2 mil/0.5) ticked up, while bubble drama Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.63 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (2.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | NFL Draft coverage did 2 mil/0.6.

