With the airing of Sunday’s 636th episode (Fox, 8/7c), The Simpsons officially becomes television’s longest-running primetime scripted series. But Gunsmoke, which ran for 635 episodes from 1955 to 1975, isn’t about to give up its title so easily.

Fox on Friday released a special congratulatory video in which Gunsmoke‘s Marshal Matt Dillon challenges Maggie to a duel — which just goes to show how little of The Simpsons he’s seen. After all, I wouldn’t want to face off against Maggie, the baby that nearly killed Mr. Burns with a single bullet all those years ago.

Following their little showdown, the video launches into a full-blown Gunsmoke parody, with each member of the Simpson clan spouting their infamous catchphrases. (You might second-guess Lisa’s, but it’s accurate.)

