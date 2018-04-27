TVLine Items: Sarah Chalke Goes to College, Casey Wilson's Pilot and More

Sarah Chalke is enrolling in Netflix’s Friends From College.

The Scrubs alumna — who currently recurs on ABC’s Roseanne revival — will appear in a major arc during Season 2 of the streamer’s comedy series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show follows a group of pals from Harvard who are facing down their 40s. Chalke will play a Park Avenue WASP and divorced mother who briefly dated Nat Faxon’s Nick in college. The exes reconnect at a party in the season opener. (Fun fact: Friends From College also stars Cobie Smulders from How I Met Your Mother, on which Chalke had a recurring role.)

* Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) has joined the HBO comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher, based on The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta’s novel, Deadline reports. The actress will co-star as the close friend of Kathryn Hahn’s empty-nest mom.

* Who Do You Think You Are? will return for a new season on Monday, May 21 at 9/8c on TLC, with celebrity participants Hilary Duff (Younger), Jean Smart (Legion), Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Molly Shannon (SNL).

