New Girl: R.I.P., [Spoiler]!

Tragedy strikes on Tuesday’s New Girl (Fox, 9:30/8:30c), bringing current and former loftmates (and a couple of ex-boyfriends) together for a “truly insane” affair.

TVLine can confirm that Winston’s beloved cat Furguson has died. What’s more, Jess might have played a hand in killing him… or so she suggests in the exclusive promo above.

As seen in the attached gallery, the extravagant funeral’s guest list includes Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.), Sam (David Walton), Robby (Nelson Franklin) and Dunston (Sam Richardson). Also among the attendees is comedian Tig Notaro (One Mississippi) in an unspecified guest role.

Winston, of course, spares no expense when laying his better half (sorry Aly!) to rest. We especially appreciate Furguson’s tombstone, which not only reveals that the beloved feline was Jewish, but paraphrases a memorable line from Game of Thrones.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then tell us if you’ll be paying your respects to Furguson on Tuesday night.