Cancellation Countdown! Which 7 Shows Do You Most Want Saved?

It’s getting louder, nearer… the chilling, metallic sound of TV’s grim reaper honing his scythe, readying to thin the primetime herd just before the broadcast networks’ annual Upfronts presentations.

Some lingering renew/cancel decisions surely have secretly been made, but many are legitimately still up in the air, likely not to be locked in until May 11 — the Friday before NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and then The CW announce their schedules for the 2018-19 TV season.

If only for cathartic reasons, here is one… last… chance… to let your voices be heard. TVLine has listed below dozens of dramas and comedies whose fates have yet to be officially announced. Review the choices and then vote for your “Hopefully Lucky 7” — up to seven shows you most hope get good news instead of… the hook.