Celebrity Undercover Boss Trailer: Watch Idina Menzel and More Stars Try Out Wickedly Different Looks

“Some of the most famous faces in the world are about to become unrecognizable” with a little help from some questionable wigs.

CBS on Thursday released a promo for the new season of Celebrity Undercover Boss, which finds several famous humans — former NFL star Deion Sanders, Broadway icon Adele Dazeem Idina Menzel, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas and YouTuber Bethany Mota — going undercover to change the lives of everyday folks.

The network previously tip-toed into this territory in 2017 with two special, celebrity-focused episodes of Undercover Boss, which featured country star Darius Rucker and well-known restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson.

premieres Friday, May 11 at 8/7c.