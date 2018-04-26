Star Wars: The Force Awakens Prequel Series Ordered at Disney Channel

Disney and Lucasfilm are following up on the success of Star Wars Rebels with a new animated extension of the iconic film franchise.

Disney Channel on Thursday announced that it has greenlit Star Wars Resistance, an anime-inspired series that takes place prior to the events of The Force Awakens, TVLine has learned.

Created by Rebels EP Dave Filoni, Resistance will follow the adventures of Kazuda Xiono, “a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order,” according to the official logline. The series will feature BB-8 (as seen in the above key art), as well as appearances by Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by original film actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie.

In addition, the voice cast includes Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance will first debut on Disney Channel this fall, before transitioning to sister net Disney XD. An exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.