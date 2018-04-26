Katherine Heigl on Suits: First Footage

Ready or not, here she comes!

USA Network on Wednesday unveiled the first footage of Katherine Heigl on Suits. The Season 8 promo introduces audiences to Samantha “Don’t Call Her Sam” Wheeler — and there’s no, ahem, doubt that she means serious business.

By the end of the teaser, Harvey’s welcoming Samantha to the firm, and the no-nonsense attorney is making her intentions known: “I want to be name partner,” she says, “and I want it before the year is out.”

Suits Season 8, which launches in July, marks the first season without original series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. The on-screen couple left the series during Wednesday’s season finale, with — spoiler alert! — the newly hitched Mike and Rachel leaving Pearson Specter Litt behind for a job opportunity in Seattle.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment and tell us whether this footage makes you more (or less) excited for Heigl’s arrival.