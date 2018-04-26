Battlestar Vet Katee Sackhoff to Lead Netflix's Sci-Fi Drama Another Life

Katee Sackhoff is headed back to space.

Netflix has given a 10-episode order to the sci-fi drama Another Life, starring the Battlestar Galactica alumna as an astronaut on a mission to explore alien intelligence, the streaming service announced on Thursday. As Sackhoff’s Niko Breckenridge and her young crew investigate the genesis of an alien artifact, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

The series hails from creator/showunner Aaron Martin (Killjoys, Saving Hope, Being Erica) and executive producer Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace, Rookie Blue, Haven).

Sackhoff — who currently recurs on The Flash as Amunet Black — played Capt. Kara “Starbuck” Thrace for four seasons on Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica re-imagining. She also starred on Longmire and 24.