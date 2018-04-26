Billions Renewed for Season 4

Billions still has sizable currency at Showtime: The cabler has renewed the Paul Giamatti-Damian Lewis drama for Season 4.

Currently midway into its third season, Billions will shift to Sundays at 9/8c (up an hour from 10/9c) beginning May 6. (It fills the gap left by Homeland, which wraps its current season this Sunday.) The series will remain in the 9/8c perch through its season finale on June 10.

Billions currently stands as Showtime’s No. 2 drama series, behind Homeland. Its Season 3 premiere was up 23 percent vs. the Season 2 opener.

“Billions continues to build its audience as it explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Programming. “[Co-creators] Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien] are gifted, propulsive storytellers and we can’t wait to see where they and their extraordinary cast will take us in season four.”