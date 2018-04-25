Riverdale Sneak Peek: Archie Thinks the Real Black Hood Is Still Out There

Tonight on Riverdale (The CW, 8/7c), Archie asks the question we’ve all been thinking: “What if Mr. Svenson wasn’t the Black Hood?”

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode — which you can watch above — with Archie confessing to Veronica, Betty and Jughead that he believes the infamous killer is still on the loose… and responsible for Midge’s murder.

Betty tries to talk him out of it, reminding Archie that they were both there when Sheriff Keller shot Svenson and unmasked him. The guy even sent Betty his severed finger! But Archie thinks Svenson could’ve just been an accomplice, and “the real Black Hood could still be alive.” It’s all in the eyes, Archie insists: “I looked into the Black Hood’s eyes… they weren’t Mr. Svenson’s eyes.”

We already know that “the remainder of this season will be about finding out who the real Black Hood is,” according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — and it sounds like Archie is getting a head start.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at tonight’s Riverdale, then hit the comments to share your theories: Who’s the real Black Hood killer?