Ratings: Lethal Weapon Rises; The 100 Returns Up, With 2-Year Audience High

Fox bubble drama Lethal Weapon this Tuesday drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up on both counts in the wake of recent headlines regarding co-lead Clayne Crawford.

Leading out of that, LA to Vegas (2.1 mil/0.6) and New Girl (1.6 mil/0.6) were steady.

Over on The CW, The Flash (1.9 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth, while The 100 (1.4 mil/0.4) returned to its largest audience in over two years (since 3/3/16) and its best demo number since 3/11/17.

Elsewhere….

ABC | A quartet of Roseanne revival reruns averaged 6.3 mil and a 1.4. A special Deception airing then did 3.2 mil/0.8, up from this past Sunday’s rating and improving on For the People‘s most recent numbers (2 mil/0.5).

NBC | The Voice (9.1 mil/1.5) and Rise (4.4 mil/0.8) were steady, while Chicago Med (6.1 mil/0.9) is currently down three tenths in the demo, matching a series low.

