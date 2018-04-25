Here and Now Cancelled at HBO

There’s no future for Here and Now: HBO has cancelled the Alan Ball family drama after just one season, according to our sister site Deadline.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward with a second season of Here and Now,” HBO said in a statement. “We thank Alan for his dedication to innovative storytelling, and we look forward to his next endeavor.”

Here and Now starred Oscar winners Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter as the ex-hippie parents of a dysfunctional family of kids, most of whom they adopted from countries around the world. Jerrika Hinton, Daniel Zovatto, Raymond Lee and Sosie Bacon played their kids, all of whom were struggling in their own way.

Ball’s past success with Six Feet Under and True Blood earned Here and Now a series order from HBO back in July 2016. But the series debuted in February to wretched reviews (including one from this very publication), and ratings were dismal as well: Just 382,000 total viewers tuned in for the April 15 season (and now series) finale.

