Ratings: American Idol Nearly Catches The Voice, Supergirl Flies Low

American Idol this Monday drew 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and landing within one tenth of arch rival The Voice.

Closing ABC’s night, The Crossing (4.2 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC’s The Voice (8.3 mil/1.5) slipped 11 and 17 percent week-to-week, but led Monday in total audience. Good Girls (4.1 mil/0.9) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | An emotionally charged Supergirl episode (1.4 mil/0.4) slipped 26 percent and a tenth to mark series lows; iZombie (710K/0.2) was down 12 percent and a tenth.

CBS | An all-repeats sitcom slate (averaging 6 mil and a 1.0) outperformed last week’s lineup of originals (4.6 mil/0.8). The Carpool Karaoke special did 3.8 mil/0.8.

FOX | Bubble drama Lucifer (2.8 mil/0.7) dipped to an audience low while steady in the demo; The Resident (3.9 mil/0.8) ticked down to match its demo low.

