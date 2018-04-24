Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Season 1 Premiere

With A Quiet Place making serious noise at the box office, Amazon is extending its relationship with John Krasinski. The streamer has ordered a second season of the Krasinski-fronted action-drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan a whole four months before the series’ August 31 Season 1 launch (watch the Season 1 trailer here).

“With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world.”

The series — which is based on an idea conceived by Lost‘s Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and therefore not a direct adaptation of Clancy’s popular book series — follows Krasinski’s up-and-coming CIA analyst Jack Ryan, who is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Over the course of the 8-episode first season, “Ryan uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale,” per the official description.

In the eight-episode Season 2, Kraskinski’s titular hero confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. The second season commences production this summer in Europe, South America and the United States.