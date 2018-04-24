Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy Team Up for 'Dirrty' Carpool Karaoke

Christina Aguilera and James Corden met up in the carpool lane on Monday night, and the result was beautiful in every single way.

The pop icon headlined Corden’s Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, dueting with the TV host on a medley of her hits, including “Fighter” and “Beautiful.”

During the eight-minute road trip, embedded above, Xtina also filled Corden in on some revealing Mickey Mouse Club gossip circa 1995 — [spoiler] had a crush on Britney Spears! — and gave him a quick vocal lesson.

But the highlight of the car ride came during Corden and Aguilera’s performance of “Dirrty,” in which Melissa McCarthy arrived halfway through to slay Redman’s rap from the backseat.

Press PLAY above to see the full Carpool Karaoke performance, then hit the comments below with your thoughts!