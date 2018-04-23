The Fast and the Furious Animated Series Ordered at Netflix — First Look

Just when you thought the Fast and the Furious franchise couldn’t get any more cartoonish, it’s literally becoming a cartoon.

Netflix has ordered an animated series based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster films about a group of illegal street racers, executive-produced by star Vin Diesel (aka Dominic Toretto), the streaming giant announced Monday.

The series will follow Dom’s teenage cousin Tony Toretto as he and his friends are “recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.”

Tim Hedrick (Voltron) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as showrunners. They’ll also executive-produce, along with Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan.

