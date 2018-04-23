Supergirl Video: Kara Refuses to Lose Her Shirt Over the City's Latest Threat

Supergirl may be made of steel, but her wardrobe is another story.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), which begins with J’onn’s father sharing embarrassing stories about his younger days on Mars — a conversation that’s quickly overshadowed by Kara’s unorthodox battle preparations.

No one in the room — not her sister, nor her ex, nor her Martian pals — can look away as Kara does what needs to be done to keep her favorite plaid shirt from becoming yet another victim of senseless crime in National City.

So, how does Kara manage to (literally) pull it off? Hit PLAY on the video above to find out, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.