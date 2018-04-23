Lethal Weapon on Verge of Cancellation Due to Clayne Crawford's Behavior

My recent Blind Item in Ask Ausiello is a blind no more. As confirmed by our sister site Deadline, a big question mark is now hanging over Lethal Weapon‘s seemingly slam-dunk Season 3 renewal due to the behavior of co-lead Clayne Crawford.

Per Deadline, Crawford has “been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment.” The issue reportedly intensified in recent months to the point where several actors and crew members on the Fox drama do not want to be on set with Crawford. A source tells TVLine that studio Warner Bros. is considering recasting Clayne’s Martin Riggs role — possibly with a female — to play opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh in a potential fourth season.

Lethal Weapon — an adaptation of the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover film franchise — this season is averaging 4.25 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), tying for fourth in the demo among Fox dramas behind Empire, Star and The Resident.

Reps for Warner Bros. and Fox declined to comment for this story.