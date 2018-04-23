Game of Thrones Emmy Ballot Twist: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington Enter as Leads — Will the Bold Move Backfire?

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are going where no Game of Thrones performers have gone before — into Emmy’s lead acting categories. According to TVLine’s sister site Goldderby, which obtained a copy of HBO’s 2018 Emmy submissions, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s respective portrayers are exiting the congested supporting actor and actress races in favor of the less competitive lead actor and actress categories.

Harington and Clarke — both of whom have been previously nominated in the supporting categories — are the first Game of Thrones performers to enter themselves as leads. (The series previously employed a Friends-like ensemble strategy during awards season, hence the decision to treat the entire cast as supporting players.)

Scroll down to view the complete GoT Season 7 submission rundown:

Drama Actress: Emilia Clarke

Drama Actor: Kit Harington

Drama Supporting Actress: Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams

Drama Supporting Actor: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage

Drama Guest Actress: Diana Rigg

Nomination-round voting for the 2018 Emmys begins in early June and nominations are announced July 12. The ceremony, meanwhile, will air live on NBC on Monday, September 17.