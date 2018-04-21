NCIS: LA Sneak Peek: Deeks Learns of Cryptocurrency's Highs... and Lows

This week on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles, Deeks schools Callen on the “future” of cryptocurrency — and along the way learns a hard lesson himself!

In the episode “Outside the Lines” (airing Sunday at 9/8c), Sam — resuming a potentially compromised former alias — and Hidoko go undercover after a cryptocurrency farm is robbed of over $10 million in Bitcoin codes.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Deeks and Callen (played by Eric Christian Olsen and Chris O’Donnell) spend a stakeout debating the stability/volatility of a digital currency whose value is rooted in “demand.” To prove his resolve, Deeks with a few taps of his phone invests even further in some Ethercoin, and quickly reaps rewards. But then…. Press play to see what happens!

Want more scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.