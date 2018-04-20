Ratings: Scandal Surges With Series Finale, Falls Shy of Season Highs

R.I.P., #TGIT.

Scandal‘s series finale on Thursday night drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, surging 29 and 44 percent week-to-week yet failing shy of its farewell season highs (5.6 mil and 1.4). TVLine readers gave the fixer’s closer an average grade of “C+.”

Opening ABC’s lineup, Grey’s Anatomy (6.9 mil/1.6) was down a tenth while Station 19 (5.5 mil/1.) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.2 mil/0.6) hit and tied series lows, while Showtime at the Apollo (2.5 mil/0.6) also ticked down.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to baseball preemption, Supernatural (1.8 mil/0.6) is currently up a tenth while Arrow (1.33 mil/0.4) is flat.

CBS | Big Bang (12.6 mil/2.4), Young Sheldon (11.4 mil/1.9), Mom (8.8 mil/1.4) and SWAT (5.4 mil/0.9) were all steady, while Life in Pieces (6.3 mil/1.0) ticked down.

NBC | Superstore (2.9 mil/0.9), AP Bio (1.9 mil/0.6), Champions (1.7 mil/0.4) and Chicago Fire (5.2 mil/1.0) were all steady in the demo, though Fire dipped to an all-time audience low opposite Scandal‘s swan song.

