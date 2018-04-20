Safe Trailer: Michael C. Hall Searches for Missing Daughter in Netflix Drama

Michael C. Hall is a distressed father in search of answers in the first trailer for Netflix’s Safe (releasing all episodes on Thursday, May 10).

The eight-part crime drama, a co-production with France’s Canal+, finds the former Dexter star playing Tom, a (British!) widower whose teenager disappears after attending a party within their gated community. He makes it his mission to find her, and along the way unearths “dark secrets about the people closest to him,” according to the official logline.

Safe marks Hall’s second venture with Netflix. He previously guest-starred as President John F. Kennedy in a Season 2 episode of The Crown.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then tell us if you’ll be setting aside time to binge-watch Safe.