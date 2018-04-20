TVLine Items: Descendants 3 Casting News, Gong Show Returns and More

A trio of familiar faces are returning for Descendants 3.

Sarah Jeffery will reprise her role as Princess Aurora’s daughter Audrey in the Disney Channel movie sequel, the network announced on Friday. Additionally, Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair will be back as Uma’s pirate crew members Harry and Gil, respectively.

The third installment of the franchise begins production next month for a 2019 premiere.

* ABC’s revival of The Gong Show will return for Season 2 on Thursday, June 21 at 8/7c.

* Brockmire‘s Season 2 opener is now available to watch commercial-free on IFC’s VOD, digital social and mobile platforms ahead of its linear premiere on Wednesday, April 25.

* CBS All Access is developing the limited event series 8 Fights — The Life of Muhammad Ali, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Detroiters will return for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 21 at 10 pm on Comedy Central. Watch a trailer below:

* SciJinks, a science prank show hosted and executive-produced by Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, will premiere Wednesday, May 16 at 10 pm on Science Channel.

* CBS All Access will launch its new drama Strange Angel on Thursday, June 14. The series is inspired by the life of rocket engineer/occultist Jack Parsons, who was one of the founders of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

* Amazon has given a nine-episode order to an adaptation of the British drama Utopia, written by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Deadline reports.

