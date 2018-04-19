Friendly warning: This interview spoils the events of The Originals‘ final season premiere. Haven’t watched? Get thee to CWTV.com!

Marcel Gerard got down on one knee and presented Rebekah Mikaelson with the proposal of a lifetime on last night’s season premiere of The Originals — but what could (and should!) have ended in an engagement is now, sadly, an estrangement.

“It was sad, I felt so bad for him!” Claire Holt tells TVLine in our new video interview from the show’s (former) Georgia set. “He went to so much effort for this beautiful proposal, and she just couldn’t get herself together. I would have said yes, and then just dealt with it later, right?”

And even though Charles Michael Davis admits that “all my characters get rejected,” he isn’t ready to give up on Marcel and Rebekah just yet.

“They’re immortal, so there’s always a chance,” Davis says, launching into an unexpected-yet-totally-appropriate Dumb and Dumber reenactment.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine's full interview with both halves of The Originals' non-couple