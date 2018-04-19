Murphy Brown: Tyne Daly Joins CBS Revival in Pivotal Role

Tyne Daly has been recruited to ‘Phil’ a massive void in CBS’ forthcoming Murphy Brown revival. The Emmy-winning TV legend is joining the 13-episode continuation as the new owner of local watering hole Phil’s and a confidante to Murphy (Candice Bergen) and the gang.

The Cagney & Lacey vet succeeds the late Pat Corley, who played the bar’s namesake in the original series. (Corley died in 2006, eight years after Murphy Brown‘s 1998 series finale.)

Daly’s character, Phyllis, is Phil’s sister, who assumed control of the bar following his death. According to CBS, “It’s evident that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

In addition to Bergen, the revival — which picks up 30 years after the original series ended and is being shepherded by series creator Diane English — brings back original cast members Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud. As previously reported, Jake McDorman (Limitless, Greek) joins the ensemble as Murphy’s now-millenial son Avery. Atypical‘s Nik Dodani, meanwhile, assumes the new role of Pat, the director of social media for the news show where Murphy and Co. now work.

Murphy Brown returns to CBS’ lineup this fall.