Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Video: Can FitzSimmons Talk Sense Into Ruby?

Can Ruby Hale be dissuaded from pursuing her destiny as Destroyer of Worlds?

This week on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, 9/8c), in the episode “All Roads Lead…,” the team must find a way to stop Ruby (played by Dove Cameron) before the prophesied chain reaction that can destroy the Earth is put into motion.

In the exclusive clip above, Fitz and Simmons (Iain de Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge) — who just miraculously survived a shootout with a small army of mechs, only to get cornered by Ruby — are forced to repair the damage they did to the Hydra gizmo that will infuse the general’s daughter with gravitonium and presumably turn her into an unstoppable supersoldier.

Or, can Fitz and Simmons talk some sense into the lass, and convince her of her calamitous, Earth-shaking destiny? Press play above to find out.

