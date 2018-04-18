Tony Awards 2018: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to Share Hosting Duties

Congratulations are in order for Sara Bareilles, who was just promoted from Waitress to hostess.

Bareilles, who recently wowed NBC audiences as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live, will co-host the 2018 Tony Awards with fellow Broadway vet Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) when the ceremony airs June 10 on CBS.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning on Bareilles’ social channels:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨CRAZY AMAZING NEWS ALERT!!!! I literally don’t have words so I’ll do this with emojis…🙏🏽😭❤️👩🏻➕🧔🏻🔜🎤🎭🏆!!!!!! #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/PREncTnSQV — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) April 18, 2018

Recent Tony hosts have included Kevin Spacey (2017), James Corden (2016), Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming (2015), Hugh Jackman (2014) Neil Patrick Harris (2011–2013) and Sean Hayes (2010).

Tony nominations will be announced May 1 by Smash vets Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom, Jr.

