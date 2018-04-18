Stranger Things: The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes Joins Season 3 Cast

Stranger Things meets Princess Bride? As you wish.

Cary Elwes is set to guest-star as Mayor Kline in Season 3 of the Netflix phenomenon, according to our sister site Deadline. The casting was first announced by Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

In addition, recent Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. guest star Jake “son of Gary” Busey has been tapped to play a character by the name of Bruce. No further details about either role have been disclosed at this time.

Elwes is of course best known for his role as Westley in the aforementioned Princess Bride. His TV credits include recurring roles on The X-Files and Psych, as well as a series regular stint on Crackle’s The Art of More. Busey, meanwhile, has been seen in Ray Donovan and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Production on Stranger Things‘ eight-episode Season 3 is set to commence next month.