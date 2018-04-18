SNL: Tina Fey and Amy Schumer Set as Season 43's Final Hosts

Tina and Amy are back… sort of.

NBC has announced the final two hosts of Saturday Night Live‘s 43rd season. First up is Amy Schumer, who is set to return for her second hosting stint on May 12 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Then on May 19, Tina Fey is back to headline the season finale, with musical guest Nicki Minaj.

As previously announced, Donald Glover will pull double duty on Saturday, May 5, when he also serves as musical guest under his rap pseudonym Childish Gambino.

Schumer is currently promoting the big-screen flick I Feel Pretty, which hits theaters on Friday. Fey, meanwhile, just launched Mean Girls on Broadway.

Are you excited for Fey and Schumer to close out the SNL season?