Ratings: Roseanne Holds Steady in Week 4, NCIS Hits Low With No. 350

ABC’s Roseanne this Tuesday drew 13 million total viewers and a 3.4 demo rating, on par with last week’s fast nationals and thus stabilizing for the first time since its boffo launch.

Leading out of that, a special Alex Inc. airing (4.9 mil/1.2) did barely half of The Middle‘s week-ago numbers. Black-ish (4.1 mil/1.1) and Splitting Up Together (3.6 mil/1.) in turn each slipped two tenths. For the People (2.1 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo while dipping to a new audience low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.9 mil/0.6) and Black Lightning‘s freshman finale (1.7 mil/0.5, Season 1 reader grade of “A-“) were steady in the demo, while the latter drew its best audience since Feb. 13.

CBS | NCIS slipped to series lows (11.3 mil/1.1) with its 350th episode. Bull (10.7 mil/1.1) and New Orleans (8.4 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth.

NBC | Leading out of The Voice (8.2 mil/1.5), Rise (4.3 mil/0.8) was steady and Chicago Med (6.2 mil/1.1) ticked up to a four-week high.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.5 mil/0.7) dropped to new series lows, while LA to Vegas (2 mil/0.6) and New Girl (1.7 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth.

