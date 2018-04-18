Homeland to End With Season 8, Star Claire Danes Confirms

Carrie Mathison’s spy missions are just about accomplished: Homeland‘s upcoming eighth season will be its last, series star Claire Danes has confirmed.

RELATED Cable/Streaming Scorecard: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled?

In a radio interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Stern asked Danes if Season 8 will be the end for the Showtime drama, and Danes replied, “Yeah, that’s it.” (Showtime hasn’t officially confirmed that yet, though, for the record.)

Beginning back in 2011, Homeland stars Danes as CIA case officer Carrie Mathison, with Mandy Patinkin co-starring as Carrie’s father-figure mentor Saul Berenson. The series debuted to great critical acclaim, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for its first season; Danes has taken home a pair of Emmys for best lead actress in a drama series and been nominated a total of five times.

Homeland was officially renewed for an eighth season back in August 2016. The final season news doesn’t come as a huge surprise: Showrunner Alex Gansa told Variety in February that he was already eyeing Season 8 as the end.

Homeland‘s seventh season — its best season in years, according to us — currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime, with the finale slated to air April 29.