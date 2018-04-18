GLOW Gets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch Flashdance Training Video

Liberty Belle and Zoya the Destroya are ready for Round 2!

Netflix on Wednesday announced that Season 2 of its well-received female wrestling dramedy GLOW will be released on Friday, June 29 and consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

As you’ll recall, Season 1 ended with Ruth and Debbie on the verge of reconciling their friendship following production on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling pilot. Meanwhile, Sam had discovered that Justine was his daughter, and Cherry got offered the lead role in a cop drama, casting doubt on her future with the up-and-coming women’s wrestling franchise.

Are you excited to get back in the ring with GLOW?