Carla Gugino to Play Elite Thief in Newly Ordered Cinemax Drama Jett

Now that she’s done with life on tour, Carla Gugino is settling into a life of crime.

The Roadies star will headline Jett, a drama about an ex-con who can’t quite seem to go legit, our sister site Deadline reports. Cinemax has given the project a straight-to-series order.

Gugino will play Daisy “Jett” Kowalski, a master thief who has recently wrapped a prison stint. After she gives birth to her daughter, Jett intends to retire, but is thwarted by treacherous criminals who demand that she use her robbery skills to their advantage.

Sebastian Gutierrez (Snakes on a Plane) will write and direct the series. He and Gugino will executive-produce alongside a team that includes Dana Brunetti (House of Cards).

In addition to Showtime’s one-season drama Roadies, Gugino’s small-screen credits include Wayward Pines, The Brink, New Girl, Political Animals, Californication and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House. She also appeared as Rayna’s mother, Virginia, in pal Connie Britton’s final episode of Nashville.