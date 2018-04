TruTV wants Amy Sedaris back in the kitchen: The cabler has renewed the actress-comedian’s homemaking-themed variety sketch series At Home With Amy Sedaris for a second season, TVLine has learned. Season 2 — which will go into production later this year ahead of a 2019 debut — will consist of 10 episodes.

The celeb-packed show (guest stars included Justin Theroux, Christopher Meloni, Stephen Colbert and Jane Krakowski) wrapped its well-received first season back in December.