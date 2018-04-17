Ratings: Scorpion Flat With Finale, Supergirl Down After 9-Week Break

CBS’ Scorpion closed Season 4 on Monday night with 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dropping a handful of eyeballs while holding onto last week’s demo low.

Scorpion is among numerous CBS dramas awaiting word on renewal… or not.

Opening the Eye’s night, Kevin Can Wait (5.3 mil/0.9) and Man With a Plan (5.1 mil/0.8) ticked down, while Superior Donuts (4.5 mil/0.8) and Living Biblically (3.5 mil/0.6) were steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl returned from its extended break to 1.9 mil and a 0.5, down from both its previous episode (2.1 mil/0.6) and its Season 3 average (2 mil/0.6), but improving on Legends of Tomorrow‘s finale (1.4 mil/0.4); iZombie (850K/0.3) is currently up a tenth.

FOX | Lucifer (3.2 mil/0.7) ticked down to match its demo low, while The Resident (4.3 mil/0.9) was steady.

ABC | American Idol (6.9 mil/1.3) matched Sunday’s ACMA-impaired numbers, while marking a new Monday low. The Crossing (4.2 mil/0.7) ticked down.

NBC | The Voice (9.2 mil/1.7) dipped 7 percent and two tenths but still led the night on both counts; Good Girls (4.5 mil/1.) was steady.

